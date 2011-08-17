Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 17, 2011
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore celebrated the Blu-ray release of The Big Lebowski in a bow-neck Jason Wu dress and Tabitha Simmons shoes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Leopard print stilettos were a sexy contrast to the actress's demure ensemble.
-
August 17, 2011
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks worked a tiered confection with a leather Prada clutch, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and black heels at the Our Idiot Brother premiere.
-
August 17, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton topped a Whistles print dress with the label's quilted jacket in London. She completed the look with an envelope clutch and tan espadrilles.
-
August 17, 2011
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE For the Our Idiot Brother premiere, Jones styled a colorblock Stella McCartney dress with Neil Lane diamonds and suede LINK {http://fashiondesigners.instyle.com/who_is_wearing/photos/casadei/results.html?No=0} {Casadei}] pumps.
-
August 17, 2011
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn arrived at the Our Idiot Brother premiere in a single-shoulder Carolina Herrera cocktail dress, coral Neil Lane jewelry and patent leather peep-toes.
