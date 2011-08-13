Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 13, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Eva Longoria hosted the Starlite Gala in a draped gown accented with tiered Irene Neuwirth danglers and a gold box clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT A pale pink hue and sparkling accessories brought out the star's fresh summer glow.
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Locarno Film Festival, Wilde attended a Cowboys and Aliens press event in a fringed Gucci column and satin Brian Atwood peep-toes.
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana shopped Beverly Hills in an Express striped minidress accessorized with a leather crossbody and flat sandals.
4. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin arrived at ABC's summer press tour in a beaded 3.1 Phillip Lim LBD and lace booties.
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes returned to her N.Y.C. apartment in a V-neck Tee, skinny Hudson jeans and blush Vince Camuto stilettos.
