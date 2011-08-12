Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2011
1. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Lady Gaga worked a single-shoulder Versace shift and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The fashion renegade looked positively chic in a bright print paired with neutral black accessories and pretty blond locks.
-
August 12, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde was spotted in a chiffon Gucci gown, diamond Sethi Couture studs and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps at the London Cowboys and Aliens premiere.
-
August 12, 2011
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone stepped out in hot pink Brian Atwood heels, a ruffled Chloe sheath and Jamie Wolf hoops.
-
August 12, 2011
4. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King attended a Kate Spade New York bash in a floral applique skirt, charcoal sweater, quilted clutch and silver stilettos.
-
August 12, 2011
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana ran errands in a silk Bird by Juicy Couture jumpsuit and added oversize shades, a purple See by Chloe tote and strappy Ann Taylor sandals.
August 12, 20111 of 5
