Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 11, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The actress suited up for the annual InStyle Summer Soiree in a Jason Wu ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger was all woman in menswear-inspired gear! Sexy sandals, loose locks and colorful accents added feminine charm to the star's tailored separates.
August 11, 2011
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts hosted a Westward by Emily and Meritt for Kate Spade New York bash in a striped Kate Spade cocktail dress, Swarovski jewelry, red pumps and a clutch from the collaboration line.
August 11, 2011
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele hit the InStyle Summer Soiree in a floral applique halter gown from Alberta Ferretti.
August 11, 2011
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE For the InStyle Summer Soiree, Munn paired a long-sleeve Alice + Olivia LWD with Dannijo earrings, a Linea Pelle clutch and Report Signature stilettos.
August 11, 2011
5. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster arrived at West Hollywood's London Hotel in a V-neck Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress and ankle-strap Valentino heels.
August 11, 20111 of 5
