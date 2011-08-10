Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 10, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone stepped out in a pastel Chanel ensemble and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps at the L.A. premiere of The Help.
WHY WE LOVE IT After wowing in bright separates, this rising fashion star proved she does muted hues just as well in a dreamy couture confection.
August 10, 2011
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain arrived at the premiere of The Help in a ruched Oscar de la Renta gown that she styled with agate Sutra danglers and metallic Jimmy Choo heels.
August 10, 2011
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway hit the One Day after-party in an organza twill Carven minidress, Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Roger Vivier sandals.
August 10, 2011
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes paired her button-down blouse with a rust H&M skirt and added suede booties for an N.Y.C. stroll.
August 10, 2011
5. Nora ZehetnerWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the One Day red carpet in a silk organza Calvin Klein Collection shift worn with the label's python heels and oval clutch.
