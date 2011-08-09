Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 9, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of One Day, the actress accented a Alexander McQueen cocktail dress with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Christian Louboutin accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Little black dresses were the look of choice for Hollywood's most fashionable! Anne Hathaway stood out from the pack in a drop-waist design with exquisite gold embroidery.
August 9, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes mingled with fans at the N.Y.C. premiere of Don't Be Afraid of the Dark in a plunging design, diamond Jennifer Meyer necklace and nude stilettos.
August 9, 2011
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Fox All-Star party, Kruger added sparkle to her LBD and boucle Chanel blazer with glitter booties from Miu Miu.
August 9, 2011
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde attended the Berlin premiere of Cowboys and Aliens in a structured Tom Ford sheath, gold Carrera y Carrera jewelry and patent leather Brian Atwood platforms.
August 9, 2011
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett took in a performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in a velvet column and peep-toe pumps.
