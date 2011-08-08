Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 8, 2011
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez greeted fans at the Teen Choice Awards in an asymmetrical Erin Fetherston minidress. She finished the look with gold Carla Amorim earrings, an H. Stern ring, a fuchsia M.C.L. By Matthew Campbell Laurenza miniaudiere and strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Dresses in shades of champagne, cream and white were all the rage on the red carpet this weekend! Gomez punched up her version of the trend with playful purple accessories.
-
August 8, 2011
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift walked the Teen Choice Awards carpet in a plunging Rafael Cennamo LWD, Neil Lane diamonds and metallic peep-toes.
-
August 8, 2011
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele arrived at the Fox All-Star party in an embroidered Marchesa column accessorized with a turquoise Judith Leiber box clutch.
-
August 8, 2011
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Teen Choice Awards, Bilson styled a ruffled Chloe halter dress with studded Brian Atwood booties.
-
August 8, 2011
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone worked a colorblock Christian Dior shift, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and leather platforms at the Teen Choice Awards.
August 8, 2011
Selena Gomez
