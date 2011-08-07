Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 7, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Freida Pinto hit the town in a long-sleeve Michael Kors shift and cobalt flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT The petite actress looked fresh while creating curves with strategic colorblocking.
August 7, 2011
2. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley exited the Late Show with David Letterman studio in a metallic Lanvin shift and strappy platforms.
August 7, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum arrived at a CBS, The CW and Showtime party in a silk Etro minidress, Anita Ko earrings and tan Brian Atwood sandals.
August 7, 2011
4. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE At an NBC bash, Heard paired a plunging Honor LBD with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a Kara Ackerman Designs ring and blush satin pumps.
August 7, 2011
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone exited the Good Morning America studio in a ruched L'Agence dress and red peep-toes.
