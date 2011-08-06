Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2011
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress tucked her button-down into a tweed pencil skirt and added ankle-strap Louis Vuitton heels in Hollywood.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain is officially one to watch! The style star in the making looked polished in crisp separates.
-
August 6, 2011
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis shopped Paris in a cropped blazer, skinny jeans, a leather Loewe crossbody and Chanel ballet flats.
-
August 6, 2011
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At a Coldplay concert, Belle styled her tribal Express maxidress with a quilted Chanel chain-strap bag.
-
August 6, 2011
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE While running errands, Witherspoon paired white shorts with a cuffed blouse and Gerard Darel flats.
-
August 6, 2011
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr worked a tiered print dress, relaxed blazer, red Prada satchel and leather sandals in Sydney.
August 6, 20111 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WORE The actress tucked her button-down into a tweed pencil skirt and added ankle-strap Louis Vuitton heels in Hollywood.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain is officially one to watch! The style star in the making looked polished in crisp separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain is officially one to watch! The style star in the making looked polished in crisp separates.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM