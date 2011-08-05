Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 5, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele lunched with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a floral Valentino dress, amethyst Dana Rebecca Designs studs, stacked Kara Ackerman Designs rings, a Jimmy Choo roll clutch and nude peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Glee actress looked sweet as a summer's day in an airy ruffled confection and neutral accessories.
August 5, 2011
2. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE The actress layered a sheer blouse with her rust skirt and statement necklaces in Beverly Hills.
August 5, 2011
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift dined at Washington D.C.'s W Hotel in a corseted sundress and woven slingbacks.
August 5, 2011
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual luncheon in a cobalt Emilio Pucci sheath, textured clutch and satin pumps.
August 5, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson serenaded President Obama on his birthday in a pleated Maria Lucia Hohan LBD and silver-accented heels.
