August 2, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde hit the premiere of The Change-Up in a strong-shouldered Antonio Berardi sheath, a Kara Ackerman Designs bangle and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The screen siren heated up the carpet in head-to-toe red. Varying textures added contrast to her monochromatic ensemble.
August 2, 2011
2. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron stepped out of the Late Show with David Letterman studio in a velvet Stella McCartney peplum dress and sky-high YSL heels.
August 2, 2011
3. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Mann styled her sequin-accented Marchesa LWD with the label's gold envelope clutch, Neil Lane jewelry and Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
August 2, 2011
4. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock cheered on the cast of The Change-Up in a black Lanvin jumpsuit that she paired with diamond Penny Preville hoops and an Adeler chainlink bracelet.
August 2, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley dined at a New York eatery in a belted mint skirt, asymmetric tank and Chloe leather accessories.
August 2, 2011
