Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2011
1. Angelina JolieEVENT: Sarajevo Film Festival
DESIGNER: Elie Saab
WHY WE LOVE IT: Who says you can't have it all? The leggy actress appeared both relaxed and polished in a billowy, high-slit design.
August 1, 2011
2. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson took the stage at the Art For Life Benefit Gala in an embroidered Lela Rose cocktail dress, stacked Isharya bangles and leopard print Louboutins.
August 1, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts shopped for a good cause at Super Saturday in a lace Leyendecker dress paired with leather Miu Miu platforms.
August 1, 2011
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the latest Spy Kids premiere, Alba wowed in a celestial Dolce & Gabbana halter gown, pave Kara Ackerman Designs studs and a front flap Roger Vivier clutch.
August 1, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle strolled Malibu in a macramé sundress, Rebecca Minkoff chain-strap bag, Jessica Kagan Cushman cuff and black sandals.
