Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 31, 2011
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis hit the Berlin leg of her Friends with Benefits press tour in a satin Lanvin cocktail dress, purple pumps, a rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs necklace and quartz Ippolita drop earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The star kept it short and sweet in a playful pink number. She complemented the gathered mini's feminine vibe with delicate accessories.
-
July 31, 2011
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE In West Hollywood, Richie styled her belted Ella Moss maxidress with a velvet clutch and added studded heels.
-
July 31, 2011
3. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin stepped out at the L.A. Shorts Fest in a Hervé Léger By Max Azria pencil skirt paired with a white Tee and leopard print platforms.
-
July 31, 2011
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto taped The Tonight Show in a rust Marios Schwab wrap dress and python sandals.
-
July 31, 2011
5. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton arrived at an Ella Moss bash in the label's floral minidress and lace-up booties.
July 31, 20111 of 5
Mila Kunis
WHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis hit the Berlin leg of her Friends with Benefits press tour in a satin Lanvin cocktail dress, purple pumps, a rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs necklace and quartz Ippolita drop earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The star kept it short and sweet in a playful pink number. She complemented the gathered mini's feminine vibe with delicate accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The star kept it short and sweet in a playful pink number. She complemented the gathered mini's feminine vibe with delicate accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM