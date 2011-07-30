Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 30, 2011
1. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Molly Sims layered a persimmon blazer over her neutral minidress and added suede heels at the Rise of the Planet of the Apes premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model demonstrated a chic and easy way to colorblock in her accessible take on the summer trend.
-
July 30, 2011
2. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz made the talk show rounds in a belted Louis Vuitton number, Monique Pean jewelry and lace peep-toes.
-
July 30, 2011
3. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin stepped on stage for a True Blood panel in an applique Stella McCartney sheath and suede YSL stilettos.
-
July 30, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr ran errands in a floral maxidress that she paired with plastic shades, a Miu Miu messenger and T-strap sandals.
-
July 30, 2011
5. Joan SmallsWHAT SHE WORE The model toasted David Yurman at the label's rooftop soiree in a navy Alexander Wang knit dress, silver jewelry and strappy Gucci heels.
July 30, 20111 of 5
Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE Molly Sims layered a persimmon blazer over her neutral minidress and added suede heels at the Rise of the Planet of the Apes premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model demonstrated a chic and easy way to colorblock in her accessible take on the summer trend.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model demonstrated a chic and easy way to colorblock in her accessible take on the summer trend.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM