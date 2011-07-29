Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 29, 2011
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore sat down with Regis and Kelly in a tiered shift and wedge sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing beige about this look! Once again, the actress appeared cool and laidback in a neutral Lanvin dress.
July 29, 2011
2. Freida PintoWHY WE LOVE IT At the Rise of the Planet of the Apes premiere, Pinto paired a kelly green Juan Carlos Obando dress with nude Brian Atwood peep-toes.
July 29, 2011
3. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne rocked out to a concert at the W South Beach in a peek-a-boo blouse, saffron Zimmermann leather skirt and Nicholas Kirkwood lace-ups.
July 29, 2011
4. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz filmed an appearance on The Daily Show in a belted LBD. She finished the look with metal aviators, a chain-strap bag, Monique Pean jewelry and leather pumps.
July 29, 2011
5. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King worked a printed maxidress, slouchy gold purse and strappy sandals at an L.A. Ella Moss bash.
