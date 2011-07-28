Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 28, 2011
1. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Weisz screened The Whistleblower in a scarlet Valentino minidress, Bulgari jewels, a beaded Judith Leiber miniaudiere and blush heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet oversize bows and a sexy crimson hue provided the perfect balance between sugar and spice.
July 28, 2011
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis sparkled at the Moscow Friends with Benefits premiere in an illusion neckline Elie Saab confection, Neil Lane diamonds and silver-accented stilettos.
July 28, 2011
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr exited the Sydney David Jones store in a red lace dress paired with strappy platforms.
July 28, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum stepped out in skinny jeans that she paired with a button-down blouse, black pumps and tortoiseshell shades.
July 28, 2011
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore sat down with the Today crew in a gathered Lanvin design and two-tone Alexander Wang sandals.
