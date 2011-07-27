Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 27, 2011
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis got friendly with her costar at a Moscow Friends with Benefits press event in a cotton pique Louis Vuitton LWD and turquoise pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kunis looked white hot in a contoured design complemented by sky-high heels and sleek strands.
July 27, 2011
2. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King hosted a Stand Up To Cancer benefit in a beaded Valentino gown and diamond Bulgari jewelry.
July 27, 2011
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin worked a black and white ensemble at Maxim's Comic-Con kickoff party.
July 27, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo attended the DKNY Sun Soiree in the label's colorblock maxidress, layered necklaces and fuschia Stuart Weitzman sandals.
July 27, 2011
5. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz stopped by Today in a pieced leather See by Chloe dress accented with aviators, a chain-strap bag, Monique Pean jewelry and lace peep-toes.
