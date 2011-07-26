Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker helped unveil Cindy Chao's newest collection in the designer's gold jewelry, a silk crepe Prabal Gurung LWD and ankle-strap Salvatore Ferragamo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress positively glowed in a tan-enhancing ivory sheath. Airy chiffon panels gave the dress a summery vibe.
-
July 26, 2011
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara hit the blue carpet at the premiere of The Smurfs in a sequin Missoni column and Lorraine Schwartz gems.
-
July 26, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba stopped by The Tonight Show in a pleated Alice + Olivia maxidress, cork Brian Atwood platforms and vintage House of Lavande jewelry.
-
July 26, 2011
4. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE At the Comic-Con Charlie’s Angels press event, Kelly paired a print dress from Etro with gold C. Greene hoops and leather pumps.
-
July 26, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo arrived at the premiere of The Smurfs in an off-the-shoulder blouse, tiered skirt and plumed Stuart Weitzman sandals.
July 26, 20111 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker helped unveil Cindy Chao's newest collection in the designer's gold jewelry, a silk crepe Prabal Gurung LWD and ankle-strap Salvatore Ferragamo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress positively glowed in a tan-enhancing ivory sheath. Airy chiffon panels gave the dress a summery vibe.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress positively glowed in a tan-enhancing ivory sheath. Airy chiffon panels gave the dress a summery vibe.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM