Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 25, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The Immortals actress wowed the Comic-Con crowd in an acid yellow Michael Kors shift and strappy Dana Davis sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto looked as bold (and beautiful!) as a comic book heroine in a daring neon hue accented with graphic leather piping.
July 25, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the San Diego Cowboys & Aliens premiere, Wilde walked the red carpet in a lace Dolce & Gabbana gown and diamond jewelry.
July 25, 2011
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift stopped by New York's Z100 radio station in an embroidered Tibi minidress that she paired with crystal studs, a skinny gold belt and bow-topped heels.
July 25, 2011
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel styled a Christian Cota silk trapeze top and boucle shorts with Stephen Webster jewels and blush Aldo for Christian Cota sandals for Comic-Con's Total Recall panel.
July 25, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez dined at a Miami eatery in a printed Emilio Pucci maxidress, accented with a black envelope clutch and statement danglers.
July 25, 20111 of 5
