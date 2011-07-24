Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 24, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene arrived at Comic Con in a ruffled Robert Rodriguez and skinnies from James Jeans accented with House of Harlow sandals and Victor Velyan jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Greene effortlessly upped the glam factor of a pair of jeans with a floaty top and statement accessories.
July 24, 2011
2. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE For the Comic Con The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 press conference, Reed added Brian Atwood platform pumps to a floral minidress from D&G.
July 24, 2011
3. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston promoted Horrible Bosses in London working a leather Celine minidress and Gucci heels.
July 24, 2011
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift posed backstage at the Newark Prudential Center in a '50s-inspired checked dress and two-tone yellow shoes.
July 24, 2011
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart kept it simple for Comic Con in a tissue-weigth Market T-shirt, dark denim jeans and her favorite Converse.
