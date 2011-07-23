Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2011
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Lauren Conrad attended a ThisNext event in a Nicole Miller dress and Aldo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT L.C. always gets it right! The designer looked fresh and summery in a subtly ruched white sheath.
-
July 23, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE On the Today Show, Stone played up her auburn locks with a persimmon sheath, peach suede Brian Atwood pumps and gold House of Lavande earrings.
-
July 23, 2011
3. Gillian JacobsWHAT SHE WORE At a ThisNext event, the Community star nailed the high-low look in a quilted H&M dress paired with pointy-toe pumps and a Chanel chain-strap bag.
-
July 23, 2011
4. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster added Ippolita jewelry to her ruffled floral maxidress for the ThisNext event.
-
July 23, 2011
5. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian hosted an engagement party for her sister Kim sporting a white pleated minidress and sky-high patent pumps.
July 23, 20111 of 5
