Look of the Day
July 22, 2011
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton joined the Queen at Buckingham Palace sporting an ecru dress and matching pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Duchess of Cambridge chose a stunningly simple design in which to walk through a royal wedding exhibition. The cross-front dress was an understated complement to her famous bridal gown.
July 22, 2011
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE For the Film District party at the San Diego Comic Con, Mulligan accented her Roksanda Ilincic dress with a Bakelite bangle from House of Lavande and cherry-red suede pumps.
July 22, 2011
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried promoted In Time at the San Diego Comic Con in a jade green Prabal Gurung dress and patent Prada sandals.
July 22, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene hit the San Diego Comic Con in a striped chiffon dress from Cut 25 by Yigal Azrouel, Adeler earrings, an Isharya ring and nude pumps from Jimmy Choo.
July 22, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE For her L.A. engagement party, Kardashian looked positively bridal in a zip-front white minidress. She finished the look with dangling earrings and towering snakeskin platforms.
