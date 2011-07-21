Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 21, 2011
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet at the U.K. premiere of Horrible Bosses in a Valentino haute couture dress and satin sandals from Tom Ford.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress shimmered in a luminous alternative to her signature little black dress. The ecru beaded and braided confection accented her summery glow.
July 21, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE The expectant Alba hosted a ThisNext event in L.A. working a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana maxidress accented with a stack of House of Lavande gold bangles and matching hoops from Dana Rebecca Designs.
July 21, 2011
3. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Entourage, Chriqui accessorized her draped Julien Macdonald gown with Stuart Weitzman pumps and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.
July 21, 2011
4. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks attended the Children of the City gala in a peek-a-boo Christian Cota top and hand-painted skirt.
July 21, 2011
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore added Bulgari gems to her bow-bedecked tulle Stella McCartney dress for the N.Y.C. debut of Crazy Stupid Love.
Jennifer Aniston
