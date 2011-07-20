Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 20, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger attended Miu Miu's presentation of director Lucrecia Martel's short film, Muta, wearing an embroidered dress and oversize suede clutch from the brand with Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress channeled a film noir beauty in a '40s-inspired high-neck design, complemented with femme fatale sculpted curls.
-
July 20, 2011
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad hit the HTC Status Social in a sleek two-tone minidress by Rebecca Minkoff.
-
July 20, 2011
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone looked devastatingly chic at the N.Y.C. premiere of Crazy Stupid Love in a architectural lace sheath by Tom Ford and Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
July 20, 2011
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Miu Miu model Steinfeld attended the brand's Beverly Hills event in an embellished blush confection.
-
July 20, 2011
5. Zoe SaldanaSaldana legged it at the L.A. premiere of Captain America: The First Avenger in studded Brian Atwood pumps and a Balmain shorts suit; she finished the look with a Neil Lane ring.
July 20, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger attended Miu Miu's presentation of director Lucrecia Martel's short film, Muta, wearing an embroidered dress and oversize suede clutch from the brand with Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress channeled a film noir beauty in a '40s-inspired high-neck design, complemented with femme fatale sculpted curls.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress channeled a film noir beauty in a '40s-inspired high-neck design, complemented with femme fatale sculpted curls.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM