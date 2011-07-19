Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 19, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone stole the show at the Friends with Benefits premiere in a colorblock Giambattista Valli ensemble, Jack Vartanian jewelry and nude Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star chose an outfit as vibrant as her bubbly personality! Her playful combo mixed a chic red sweater with a bright peplum skirt.
-
July 19, 2011
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis looked red hot in an off-the-shoulder Lanvin design and vintage Fred Leighton jewels at the Friends with Benefits premiere.
-
July 19, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Friends with Benefits premiere, Palermo tucked a crisp button-down into a print maxi-skirt and added a gold Cartier bangle, a chain-strap Christian Dior purse and lace-up Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
July 19, 2011
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle greeted the championship Madrid soccer team in a textured Dolce & Gabbana LBD and multi-color Miu Miu sandals.
-
July 19, 2011
5. Maria BelloWHAT SHE WORE Bello arrived at the Hamptons for Haiti Benefit in a bead-bedecked floral Christian Dior dress and silver sandals.
July 19, 20111 of 5
