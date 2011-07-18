Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 18, 2011
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE The British actress vamped it up at an Osaka Transformers Dark of the Moon press event in a backless Marios Schwab cocktail dress and black Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Huntington-Whiteley looked fierce enough to battle her onscreen nemeses in a tough-girl leather design.
July 18, 2011
2. Kristin CavallariWHAT SHE WORE In Miami, Cavallari paired a citrus Jessica Barkley minidress with nude pumps.
July 18, 2011
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes stepped out of a South Beach restaurant in white Jet by John Eshaya denim and a peek-a-boo blouse.
July 18, 2011
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port sat front row at Mara Hoffman's Miami runway show in a floral Rebecca Taylor halter dress that she paired with enamel bracelets and basket-weave platforms.
July 18, 2011
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams strolled the New York streets in an embroidered sundress accessorized with a straw tote and blush ballet flats.
