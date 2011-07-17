Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 17, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Ashley Greene worked Blank N.Y.C. skinny jeans with a houndstooth Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, black sweater and suede platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT On this summer day, the only thing hotter than the Twilight actress was her fiery red denim.
July 17, 2011
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne previewed the Zimmermann resort collection in an embroidered sundress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
July 17, 2011
3. Naomi CampbellWHAT SHE WORE Campbell attended a Dolce & Gabbana bash in the label's leopard print halter dress and suede Azzedine Alaïa sandals.
July 17, 2011
4. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa filmed a segment for Live with Regia and Kelly in a tiered print dress and metallic Nicholas Kirkwood lace-up heels.
July 17, 2011
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon got a touchup at her Santa Monica salon in a chambray shirtdress from Billy Reid, bright wedges, a Maya Brenner necklace and a leather Chloe satchel.
