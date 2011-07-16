WHAT SHE WORE At a press event in Cancun, the actress topped her belted A.L.C. jumpsuit with a cuffed Current/Elliott jacket and accessorized with gold Kara Ackerman Designs hoops, turquoise beads and espadrille wedges.



WHY WE LOVE IT Looks like this Bad Teacher is spending summer vacation on the beach. Cameron Diaz played up her tropical tan in a crisp white design.