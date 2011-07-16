Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 16, 2011
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE At a press event in Cancun, the actress topped her belted A.L.C. jumpsuit with a cuffed Current/Elliott jacket and accessorized with gold Kara Ackerman Designs hoops, turquoise beads and espadrille wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT Looks like this Bad Teacher is spending summer vacation on the beach. Cameron Diaz played up her tropical tan in a crisp white design.
July 16, 2011
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle shopped the Beverly Hills Cartier boutique in a multi-color knit dress and ballet flats.
July 16, 2011
3. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster strolled L.A. in a white button-down, belted shorts and a leather tote.
July 16, 2011
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton lunched in a belted denim jumper and leather espadrilles.
July 16, 2011
5. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer presented her new cashmere collection in a plaid tunic paired with zip-up J Brand pants and black booties.
