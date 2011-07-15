Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 15, 2011
1. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE In Italy, the actress brightened up the Giffoni Film Festival in a V-neck Tory Burch dress and the designer's jute wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hilary Swank looked sunnier than a warm Mediterranean day in a saturated yellow number.
July 15, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley attended a Shanghai Transformers: Dark of the Moon press event in a lace Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress and leather stilettos.
July 15, 2011
3. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne stopped by The Tonight Show in a ruched Dolce & Gabbana LBD paired with suede stilettos.
July 15, 2011
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain screened The Help in an asymmetric Roland Mouret sheath and pewter Dana Davis sandals.
July 15, 2011
5. Karolia KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova danced the night away at the Ischia Global Festival in a formfitting LWD and Isabel Marant heels.
July 15, 20111 of 5
