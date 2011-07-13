Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2011
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon attended a Tusk Trust's U.S. Patron's Circle luncheon in a ruffled Hanii Y dress and leather sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT America's sweetheart glowed in a eye-catching persimmon sheath. She kept the look garden party appropriate by styling it with casual tan wedges and a breezy down 'do.
-
July 13, 2011
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE For the Sarah's Key after-party, Akerman worked a ruched LWD from All Saints with suede booties and a silver box clutch.
-
July 13, 2011
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson arrived for a Late Show with David Letterman taping in a single-sleeve Balmain tunic, Jennifer Meyer danglers and cork Louboutin wedges.
-
July 13, 2011
4. Clemence PoseyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy chose pastel Chanel separates and silver platforms for the Paris premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
-
July 13, 2011
5. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon stopped by the SiriusXM studio in a draped halter dress, H. Stern earrings and suede booties.
July 13, 20111 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon attended a Tusk Trust's U.S. Patron's Circle luncheon in a ruffled Hanii Y dress and leather sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT America's sweetheart glowed in a eye-catching persimmon sheath. She kept the look garden party appropriate by styling it with casual tan wedges and a breezy down 'do.
WHY WE LOVE IT America's sweetheart glowed in a eye-catching persimmon sheath. She kept the look garden party appropriate by styling it with casual tan wedges and a breezy down 'do.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM