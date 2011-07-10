Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway browsed the Paris Chopard boutique in a floral LWD, black Versace shades and bright pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here comes the hot stepper! Bold red stilettos added punch to the actress's delicate lace dress.
-
2. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton multitasked with a nylon Knomo laptop case and a top-handle Modalu bag while strolling London in a striped BCBG Max Azria dress.
-
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Disney Channel HD launch, Gomez sparkled in a silver blouse paired with skinny jeans and suede booties.
-
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry stepped out in Hollywood sporting an Amy Matto print dress, sandals and a slouchy leather bag.
-
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton toured Canada in a one-button Smythe blazer over a ruffled blouse and navy J Brand jeans.
