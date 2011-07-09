Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 9, 2011
1. Catherine Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Calgary Zoo in a Catherine Walker coatdress accessorized with a nude clutch and matching L.K. Bennett pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Middleton's bold red ensemble perfectly set off a stunning diamond maple leaf brooch, on loan from Her Majesty the Queen.
July 9, 2011
2. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer launched her cashmere collection in a graphic tunic over skinny trousers and laser-cut Sergio Rossi booties.
July 9, 2011
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes checked into her Paris hotel in a cream blouse worn with skinny jeans and snakeskin peep-toes.
July 9, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum taped an episode of Project Runway in a slinky Elizabeth and James LBD and ankle-strap heels.
July 9, 2011
5. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE In London, the younger Middleton styled a colorful sheath with her quilted motorcycle jacket, red leather bag, Knomo laptop case and embellished flats.
