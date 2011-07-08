Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2011
1. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Hilary Swank took in the Hugo Boss spring collection in the label's colorblock sheath, a Vhernier ring and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply chic! The actress flaunted her figure in a waist-whittling design.
-
July 8, 2011
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE For the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere's after-party, Watson changed into a silver Elie Saab confection, satin heels and diamond Chopard jewelry.
-
July 8, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts celebrated the final installment of Harry Potter in a lace-paneled Max Mara cocktail dress, Kotur clutch, onyx Dana Rebecca Designs studs and black Sergio Rossi stilettos.
-
July 8, 2011
4. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE The Harry Potter actress walked the film's red carpet in a silk chiffon Nina Ricci LWD and shirred heels.
-
July 8, 2011
5. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston made her mark at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in a floral Prada minidress and nude peep-toes.
