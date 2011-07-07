Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 7, 2011
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE The actress dazzled at a Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 press event in a tiered Rafael Lopez cocktail dress and black Chanel pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Once again, Emma Watson had us under her spell in a dramatic lace confection.
July 7, 2011
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At The White Fairy Tale Love Ball, Palermo supported the Naked Heart Foundation in a striped silver column, bib necklace and plumed clutch.
July 7, 2011
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson arrived at the Zookeeper premiere in a sequin Roberto Cavalli gown and Kimberly McDonald jewelry.
July 7, 2011
4. Leslie BibbWHAT SHE WORE The Zookeeper actress took the plunge at the L.A. premiere in a Prabal Gurung sheath with a mosaic leather bodice, finishing the look with patent leather Louboutins, a Le Vian ring and Carrera y Carrera diamond studs.
July 7, 2011
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway dressed the part at The White Fairy Tale Love Ball in an embellished Valentino Garavani gown and crystal Stephen Jones wreath.
July 7, 2011
