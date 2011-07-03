Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 3, 2011
1. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Alexis Bledel watched the opening night performance of Zarkana in a belted Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent maxidress, braided sandals and a leather envelope clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought Southern charm to the big city in a prairie ready design paired with western accents.
July 3, 2011
2. Beyonce KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce entered the Charles de Gaulle airport in a print romper and patent leather Louboutins.
July 3, 2011
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson shopped Beverly Hills in denim cutoffs styled with a tweed blazer, a blush Line & Dot button-down and leather booties.
July 3, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow helped launch Beyonce's new album in an silk chiffon Isabel Marant tunic and crisscross Givenchy sandals.
July 3, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle exited an L.A. restaurant in a floral Madewell dress and leather booties.
July 3, 2011
