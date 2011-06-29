Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 29, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress previewed the Salvatore Ferragamo resort collection in the label's top, knee-length pencil skirt and leather accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The holiday weekend is still days away, but Freida Pinto has us feeling festive with her summery separates.
June 29, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger celebrated the 80th anniversary of Jaeger-Lecoultre's Reverso watch in a lace Vionnet tea-length gown, a hot pink clutch and Gucci sandals.
June 29, 2011
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene accented her belted LWD with a houndstooth bag and red stilettos at the Salvatore Ferragamo resort show.
June 29, 2011
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE For the Salvatore Ferragamo resort show, Roberts paired the brand's velvet minidress with a silver box clutch, pointy-toe heels and sapphire Le Vian earrings.
June 29, 2011
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes sat front row at the Salvatore Ferragamo resort show in the label's twist-front halter dress, leather clutch and metallic pumps.
