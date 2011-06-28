Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 28, 2011
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Penelope Cruz got a star on Madrid's Walk of Fame in a draped Roksanda Ilincic dress and cork Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot, hot, hot! The Spanish beauty kept it sexy and simple in a spicy red number.
June 28, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley made an entrance at the U.K. Transformers: Dark of the Moon premiere in a midnight blue Burberry gown.
June 28, 2011
3. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks walked the Larry Crowne red carpet in a beaded Marchesa minidress, stacked bangles and leopard print Christian Louboutin pumps.
June 28, 2011
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway paired a colorblock Prada column with Chopard jewels and a satin purse at the White Tie and Tiara Ball.
June 28, 2011
5. Taraji P. HensonWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Larry Crowne premiere, Henson was red hot in a knit Herve L. Leroux dress, diamond Lorraine Schwartz ring, Ofira earrings and glitter peep-toes from Christian Louboutin.
June 28, 20111 of 5
