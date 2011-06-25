Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2011
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart screened A Better Life in cuffed denim, an Alternative Apparel V-neck and black Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Twilight star dressed up her relaxed ensemble with satin stilettos for a cool take on red-carpet wear.
-
June 25, 2011
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes shopped on Melrose in a vintage saffron tunic, Balenciaga sunglasses, leather Chloé wedges and the label's woven handbag.
-
June 25, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow signed copies of My Father's Daughter in a tweed blazer, dark denim and black Hunter boots.
-
June 25, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth grabbed coffee in Isabel Marant pink cut-offs and suede booties, topped with a knit sweater.
-
June 25, 2011
5. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler exited her N.Y.C. apartment in a silk DKNY print dress and red Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
June 25, 2011
