Look of the Day
June 24, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger took the plunge at the Paris amfAR Inspiration Gala in a draped YSL dress and the label's black sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Too hot to handle! The actress worked her gown's killer combo of a scorching hue and daring neckline.
June 24, 2011
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes unveiled her Thierry Mugler fragrance campaign in the label's winged column, vintage Fred Leighton diamonds and silver Louboutins.
June 24, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At a Monte Carlo screening, Gomez made an entrance in a periwinkle J. Mendel dress and crystal Judith Leiber clutch.
June 24, 2011
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts suited up in a slim black design for Thierry Mugler's N.Y.C. event.
June 24, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley wowed at a Moscow press event for Transformers: Dark of the Moon in a silk jersey Michael Kors gown and blush heels.
