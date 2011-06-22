Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 22, 2011
1. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Kate Winslet walked the Yo Dona Awards blue carpet in a long-sleeve Victoria Beckham gown, crystal Judith Leiber miniaudiere and gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT A waist-cinching embellished band made the actress's shapely black design anything but basic!
June 22, 2011
2. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley toasted Rachel Zoe at InStyle's Dinner with a Designer in a cream suit by the super-stylist paired with a tan clutch and strappy sandals.
June 22, 2011
3. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler screened The Ledge in a cobalt Stella McCartney sheath and clutch paired with black Louboutins.
June 22, 2011
4. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller attended Ralph Lauren's Wimbledon bash in the designer's lace LWD and black booties.
June 22, 2011
5. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin celebrated the latest season of True Blood in a peek-a-boo Versus minidress, beaded Jimmy Choo clutch, Loree Rodkin jewelry and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
