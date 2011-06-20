Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 20, 2011
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth hit the L!fe Happens premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival in a Richard Nicoll dress, Chloe sandals and her own JewelMint jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is the way to wear neon! The actress got her glow on in a florescent shade complemented with barely-there makeup and understated accessories.
June 20, 2011
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez arrived at the Much Music Awards in a tiered Burberry Prorsum minidress, violet Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Melinda Maria chain hoops.
June 20, 2011
3. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz chose a sleek tuxedo-inspired Akris jumpsuit for the Berlin premiere of Bad Teacher. She finished the look with Anita Ko earrings, Casadei pumps and a Giles & Brother bracelet.
June 20, 2011
4. Mia WasikowskaWHAT SHE WORE Wasikowska walked the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Jane Eyre in a single-sleeve embroidered shift.
June 20, 2011
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE For the MALDEF Gala in D.C., Longoria accessorized a sage lace cocktail dress from Monique Lhuillier with satin platforms and a Lena Erziak minaudiere.
