Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE The actress returned to Capitol Hill in a two-tone Victoria Beckham shift and plum pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder this label is a style staple for Eva Longoria. The colorful, shapely styles are always a perfect fit.
-
June 19, 2011
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry co-hosted a benefit for New York City's Family Justice Centers in a houndstooth Z Spoke by Zac Posen sheath and alligator Bally pumps.
-
June 19, 2011
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts took in Stella McCartney’s resort collection in the designer's cropped blazer, eyelet tank, red shorts and espadrille wedges.
-
June 19, 2011
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez left her London hotel in an embellished Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, white Louboutins, an Adeler cuff, BaubleBar earrings and diamond Le Vian rings.
-
June 19, 2011
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum attended a press event for Shameless in a butterfly print dress from Lyn Devon and woven Dolce & Gabbana peep-toes.
June 19, 20111 of 5
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE The actress returned to Capitol Hill in a two-tone Victoria Beckham shift and plum pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder this label is a style staple for Eva Longoria. The colorful, shapely styles are always a perfect fit.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder this label is a style staple for Eva Longoria. The colorful, shapely styles are always a perfect fit.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM