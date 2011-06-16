Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 16, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out for the Bent on Learning benefit in a granite Alexander Wang dress and sexy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked like a modern-day goddess in a draped toga-inspired design that complemented her golden skin.
June 16, 2011
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz vamped it up at the Moscow Bad Teacher premiere in a beaded Emilio Pucci minidress, satin Lanvin heels and Jennifer Meyer bangles.
June 16, 2011
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively walked the carpet at the Green Lantern premiere in a floral applique Chanel gown and stacked gold bangles.
June 16, 2011
4. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE Fox attended the Maui Film Festival in a leopard print dress and eyelet Brian Atwood pumps.
June 16, 2011
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes was the guest of honor at a Max Mara dinner in the label's navy design and a Jennifer Meyer necklace.
