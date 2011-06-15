Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 15, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The actress turned heads at the Liaisons Au Louvre II charity dinner in a Chantilly lace Alessandra Rich gown and nude sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT We're not the only ones obsessed with this shantung number! Diane Kruger was an absolute knockout in the belted florescent design.
June 15, 2011
2. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE At the amfAR Inspiration Gala, Klum presented the Award of Courage to Michael Kors in the designer's slinky jersey dress paired with patent leather Jimmy Choo stilettoes.
June 15, 2011
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson accessorized a long-sleeve Michael Kors LWD with the designer's plum sandals for the amfAR Inspiration Gala.
June 15, 2011
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively sat down with Regis and Kelly in an embroidered Tibi minidress and leopard print pumps.
June 15, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez stepped out in Paris sporting a pearl-studded Brose dress, blush peep-toes and a Kotur clutch.
