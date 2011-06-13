Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 13, 2011
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Cameron Diaz styled her Equipment romper with an Elizabeth and James tweed blazer, Giles & Brother necklace, Jennifer Meyer bracelet and Sergio Rossi gladiators for a Madrid press event for Bad Teacher.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress gave a lesson in leg-baring by showcasing her enviable pair in short-shorts and elongating nude sandals.
June 13, 2011
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE For a Berkshire wedding, Middleton accented a print sheath with a woven hat and black pumps.
June 13, 2011
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene lent her support at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a coral cocktail dress, Kotur miniaudiere, leather Brian Atwood pumps and stacked M.C.L. By Matthew Campbell Laurenza bangles.
June 13, 2011
4. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner attended the Butterfly Ball in a belted YSL LBD accessorized with a metallic box clutch and satin Casadei peep-toes.
June 13, 2011
5. Catherine Zeta-JonesWHAT SHE WORE Zeta-Jones sparkled at the Tony Awards in a beaded Elie Saab gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Van Cleef & Arpels diamonds.
