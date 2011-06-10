Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 10, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE For the first annual Stephan Weiss Apple Awards presented by Donna Karan and Urban Zen, Sarah Jessica Parker paired a vintage-inspired L'Wren Scott dress with metallic peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rain, rain, go away! The actress brightened up a dreary day with a breezy lace dress and a sleek chignon.
June 10, 2011
2. Kate MiddletonEVENT: The 10th Annual ARK Gala
DESIGNER: Jenny Packham
WHY WE LOVE IT: The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty (and radiant) in sequin-splashed pink.
June 10, 2011
3. Gisele BundchenEVENT: The 39th AFI Life Achievement Award
DESIGNER: Oscar de la Renta
WHY WE LOVE IT: The supermodel wrapped up her shimmering sequin gown with a hot pink bow.
June 10, 2011
4. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis hit the Wildlife Conservation Society Spring Gala at the Central Park Zoo in a satin cinch-waist Paule Ka cocktail dress and lace peep-toe booties from Jimmy Choo.
June 10, 2011
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman celebrated the Tommy Hilfiger Prep World Pop-Up House in a deep-V chiffon dress, braided leather belt and lace-up sandals, all from the designer, along with a gold bangle from BaubleBar and a Temperley London clutch.
