Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 9, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron looked timeless in head-to-toe Dior at the label's watch launch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The South African beauty complemented the ultra-feminine feathered design with sleek black pieces.
-
June 9, 2011
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman cheered on husband Keith Urban at the CMT Awards in a peek-a-boo Proenza Schouler dress and electric blue stilettos.
-
June 9, 2011
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore attended the Samsung Hope For Children gala in a sequin Louis Vuitton dress and clutch, black Jimmy Choo heels and pave M.C.L. by Matthew Campbell Laurenza earrings.
-
June 9, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended an anti-violence fundraiser in a lace LBD and satin peep-toes topped with a statement necklace.
-
June 9, 2011
5. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE At the Freeing Voice Changing Lives benefit, Blunt paired a strong-shouldered sheath with nude sandals.
June 9, 20111 of 5
