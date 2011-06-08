Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 8, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde was on hand to celebrate Ryan Reynolds's Details cover in a black and white dress and satin Sergio Rossi pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to bare skin wear cutouts! The actress worked one of this season's sexiest trends in a layered sheath.
June 8, 2011
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis earned her spot at the Guys Choice Awards in a waist-cinching Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci ensemble accessorized with a woven Bottega Veneta clutch, C. Greene jewelry and blush Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
June 8, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts screened The Art of Getting By in a kelly green Amanda Uprichard mini, Report Signature suede pumps and lapis House of Lavande earrings.
June 8, 2011
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart hit the Woman of the Year Awards in a shirred Balmain tube dress and gray peep-toes.
June 8, 2011
5. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher spent an afternoon at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a D&G floral sundress and leather Tory Burch wedges.
