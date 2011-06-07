Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2011
1. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE For the CFDA Awards, Liv Tyler chose head-to-toe Proenza Schouler.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a color combo! The actress glowed in a vibrant woven ensemble.
-
June 7, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE The mom-to-be arrived at Lincoln Center in a colorblock Diane von Furstenberg dress accessorized with a gold Roger Vivier miniaudiere and Casadei peep-toes.
-
June 7, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington posed at the CFDA Awards in an embroidered Calvin Klein Collection LWD paired with the label's ankle-strap heels and alligator clutch.
-
June 7, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene brightened up the CFDA Awards in a neon Michael Kors shift accented with the designer’s platform heels, leather box clutch, crystal studs and cocktail ring.
-
June 7, 2011
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr sizzled at the CFDA Awards in a Michael Kors cashmere sarong skirt and cutout bodysuit topped with a leather belt, black sandals and a python clutch.
