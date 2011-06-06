Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 6, 2011
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE The actress picked up her MTV Generation Award in a formfitting Zac Posen dress, nude Christian Louboutin peep-toes and Neil Lane jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon tuned into the ceremony's rocking vibe with a wild print.
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the MTV Movie Awards, Lively worked a boucle crepe Michael Kors sheath, violet suede Louboutins and stacked Lorraine Schwartz bangles.
3. Emma StoneEVENT: The MTV Movie Awards
DESIGNER: Bottega Veneta
WHY WE LOVE IT: Colorful underthings added an edge to the actress?s ultra-feminine lace mini.
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE For the MTV Movie Awards after-party, Watson slipped into a lime Marchesa dress, Jamie Wolf earrings, a Cathy Waterman ring, Judith Leiber clutch and metallic Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart brought the heat to the Gibson Amphitheatre with a punked-out Balmain mini and leather heels.
